SIDELINE WEEK 2 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Mortimer Jordan at Gardendale

Chilton Co. at Briarwood

Oneonta at Hanceville

Hillcrest Tuscaloosa at Northridge

American Christian Academy at Holt

Jasper at Ramsay (Legion Field)

Jackson Olin at Parker

Homewood at Helena

Bessemer City at McAdory

Spain Park at Hoover (The Met)

Fairfield at John Carroll

Lincoln at Southside Gadsden

Ashville at Etowah

Shades Valley at Oxford

Anniston at Munford

Pickens Co. at Sumiton Christian

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.