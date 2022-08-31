SIDELINE WEEK 2 Schedule
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Mortimer Jordan at Gardendale
Chilton Co. at Briarwood
Oneonta at Hanceville
Hillcrest Tuscaloosa at Northridge
American Christian Academy at Holt
Jasper at Ramsay (Legion Field)
Jackson Olin at Parker
Homewood at Helena
Bessemer City at McAdory
Spain Park at Hoover (The Met)
Fairfield at John Carroll
Lincoln at Southside Gadsden
Ashville at Etowah
Shades Valley at Oxford
Anniston at Munford
Pickens Co. at Sumiton Christian
