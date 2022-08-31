LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning.

Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank
Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank(wbrc)
Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank
Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank(wbrc)

It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N.


google maps on my web site

According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
\
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Latest News

Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Birmingham Fire and Rescue running on overtime
Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating
‘I want the problem fixed’: Birmingham mayor applying new pressure to water works after WBRC reporting
B'ham getting new trucks to help with trash, storm debris
Birmingham Public Works expected dozens of new trucks to help keep city clean