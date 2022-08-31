Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning.

Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank (wbrc)

It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N.

According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

