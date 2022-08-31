New technology helping connect with resources on international Opioid Awareness Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Connect Alabama is a brand new app launched by VitAL, The Department of Public Health and and The Department of Mental Health.

The app aims to help everyone impacted by substance use disorders. Once downloaded, the app connects users with access to helplines, treatment centers and information on substance use, mental health and prevention.

“It is not to serve just that person looking for treatment but the family member, the friend or concerned individual,” said Director of VitAL, Shanna McIntosh.

The app rolled out in July. Alabama is the first state to offer this type of technology. Once the app is downloaded, it does not require data or Wi-Fi.

“So having this technology and being able to be in the hands of anyone in the state, and be able to use it with or without data, it’s really a game changer for Alabama.”

McIntosh said this is just the first part of the app with plans to add more to roll out in phases.

To download Connect Alabama, click here.

