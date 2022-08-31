LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Free artificial intelligence bootcamp for high school students back in Birmingham

By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mark Cuban Foundation artificial intelligence program is back in the Magic City for year two.

For four Saturdays starting October 22 and ending November 12, high school students grades 9-12 can learn how to use AI. The students will see how AI is already used in everyday life, plus how to use Microsoft’s Azure to build their own AI applications.

Protective Life Insurance is hosting the bootcamp. The deadline to apply is September 1. No prerequisites required and the camp is free.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
\
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Latest News

Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Attempted ATM theft at Cadence Bank
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
Birmingham Fire and Rescue running on overtime
Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating
‘I want the problem fixed’: Birmingham mayor applying new pressure to water works after WBRC reporting