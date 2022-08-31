Free artificial intelligence bootcamp for high school students back in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mark Cuban Foundation artificial intelligence program is back in the Magic City for year two.

For four Saturdays starting October 22 and ending November 12, high school students grades 9-12 can learn how to use AI. The students will see how AI is already used in everyday life, plus how to use Microsoft’s Azure to build their own AI applications.

Protective Life Insurance is hosting the bootcamp. The deadline to apply is September 1. No prerequisites required and the camp is free.

