First Alert for dense fog Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the last day of meteorological summer! Meteorological fall begins tomorrow. The big story this morning is the foggy conditions across Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama this morning until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. You may want to leave early and allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning as driving could be difficult in some spots. Fog should dissipate by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s for most spots. Marion and Winston counties are slightly cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. It remains a little muggy this morning, but northerly winds today will help to drop our dewpoints and allow drier air to filter in. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover moving south of us. We should see plenty of sunshine today with highs approaching 90°F. It’ll be a hot afternoon, but the heat index will be near the actual air temperature thanks to decreasing humidity values. If you plan on attending the One Republic concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre this evening, plan for a clear sky with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 80s by 7 PM. Temperatures should cool into the 70s by the end of the concert. It’ll be a great evening to spend some time outdoors.

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft (wbrc)

Slightly Cooler Temperatures Thursday: With a clear sky and lower dewpoints, temperatures will trend slightly cooler tomorrow morning. Most of us will wake up in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. I can’t rule out lower 60s in parts of far North Alabama. Tomorrow will end up dry and mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. It’ll be a hot afternoon, but it’ll be a dry heat as we kick off the month of September. Cloud cover may increase Thursday evening, but we’ll remain dry. The weather should be great for the UAB and Samford football games on Thursday evening. We should end up partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into the holiday weekend is the return of tropical moisture across the Southeast. Southerly flow will bring cloud cover and humidity back into Central Alabama starting Friday. With highs in the lower 90s and higher humidity values, scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are up to 40%. Storms that develop on Friday could be strong. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. It’s possible that we could see a few rain delays for high school football games Friday evening. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is unfortunately looking unsettled and wet at times. Tropical moisture will continue to spread across the state as an upper-level disturbance forms across the Southeast. We will likely end up cloudy over the weekend with occasional waves of showers and storms each day. Rain coverage is up to 60-70% for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Sunday could be our wettest day of the weekend. The good news is that the cloudy conditions will keep our temperatures below average. Highs on Saturday could stay in the mid 80s. Sunday may end up as our coolest day with highs in the lower 80s. A few spots could stay in the upper 70s. Rain could impact college football games over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but we could see a few waves of showers or storms Saturday evening for Alabama and Auburn. The wet pattern will likely continue for the first full week of September. Rainfall totals could add up to 1-3″ for the next five to seven days. The flood threat is low as of now, but it is not zero.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean this morning. The main tropical wave that has a high chance to form remains in the Central Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is forecast to slowly develop into our next named storm over the next five days as it moves to the northwest. Most models keep this storm out in the Atlantic and away from the United States. The other two disturbances have a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. One tropical wave is in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands. The other tropical wave is in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Both systems will likely remain in the Atlantic and away from the United States. The names next up on the Atlantic list are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona. No tropical impacts expected for the United States going into the Labor Day Weekend. Hurricane season ramps up in September and ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.