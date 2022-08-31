The Fairview HS Aggie Marching band is giving fans a thrill-er of a halftime show

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - No matter the outcome on the scoreboard for Fairview High School football games this fall, fans in attendance are getting a thrill. That’s because The Fairview Aggie Band is putting on a show called “The King of Pop.” Yes, it is a Michael Jackson themed performance.

“The seniors picked this show,” said Fairview High School Band Director Nathan Kilgo. “They wanted to play songs that would be really fun and get the crowd into the performance, and this certainly does that.“

The Aggie Band performance consists of the songs “Smooth Criminal,” “Bad,” “Beat It,” “Black or White,” “Man in the Mirror,” and “Thriller.”

The band has 65 members ranging from 7th through 12th grades. The numbers have dwindled in recent years, but the Aggie band’s sound is as good as ever.

It’s going to be a busy fall for the band. It has exhibitions, competitions and parades to perform to showcase the group’s talent. This Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, the Fairview Aggie Band will be in the spotlight on WBRC FOX6 News high school football show Sideline at 10:25 p.m.

