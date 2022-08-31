Eat Happy Kitchen: Pumpkin marinara wings

Pumpkin Marinara Wings

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds chicken wings

Salt and pepper

Ground cinnamon

Olive oil

3 tablespoons butter (or use coconut oil for dairy free)

1 jar Eat Happy Kitchen Pumpkin Marinara

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lay chicken wings out on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Season both sides of chicken wings with salt and pepper. Dust both sides with cinnamon. Drizzle olive oil over wings and cook in oven 20-30 minutes, or until wings are cooked entirely through. Remove from oven. In a saucepan on medium heat, melt butter and whisk in Pumpkin Marinara. Using a pastry brush, brush sauce onto chicken wings and place back in oven 5-10 minutes to crisp up. Remove chicken from oven and serve with remainder of Pumpkin Marinara as a dipping sauce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.