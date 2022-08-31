LawCall
Eat Happy Kitchen: Pumpkin marinara wings

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Pumpkin Marinara Wings

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds chicken wings

Salt and pepper

Ground cinnamon

Olive oil

3 tablespoons butter (or use coconut oil for dairy free)

1 jar Eat Happy Kitchen Pumpkin Marinara

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lay chicken wings out on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Season both sides of chicken wings with salt and pepper. Dust both sides with cinnamon. Drizzle olive oil over wings and cook in oven 20-30 minutes, or until wings are cooked entirely through. Remove from oven. In a saucepan on medium heat, melt butter and whisk in Pumpkin Marinara. Using a pastry brush, brush sauce onto chicken wings and place back in oven 5-10 minutes to crisp up. Remove chicken from oven and serve with remainder of Pumpkin Marinara as a dipping sauce.

