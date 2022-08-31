Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning.
The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N.
Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
