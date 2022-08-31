Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022.

McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.

Next Week:

Oak Grove’s field is not yet completed. Oak Grove’s game with Hamilton, originally scheduled for Friday, September 9, will move to Thursday, September 8. School leaders said it will now be played at Hueytown High School. Game time is still 7 p.m.

Two games were also moved on August 26, 2022.

