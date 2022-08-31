Build Up Community Schools enrolling 9th & 10th graders now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a 9th or 10th grader who’s interested in learning a trade that could set them up for success beyond high school, then the Build Up Community School, BUCS, wants you.

It’s a private school in the Titusville/Ensley area, and it’s providing an alternative approach to learning preparing students for life beyond the classroom.

Measure twice.

Cut once.

The Build Up Community School wants its students to not only graduate with a high school diploma, but also skills to set them up for a successful future.

“The original brainchild by the founder, Mark Martin, was to really try to create an opportunity to both educate students coming from disadvantaged communities, but also trying to empower them to put their education in their own hands.”

James Sutton is the Executive Director for BUCS and said the school is designed to graduate students with not just a high school diploma, but also an associate’s degree and certifications in the trades.

Students obtain career-ready skills through paid apprenticeships while actually rehabbing homes.

And after graduation, Sutton said the students can land jobs making at least $40,000 a year or start their own business.

“It’s hugely important because it’s a wonderful way to educate students, but also, it’s humongous because it’s community revitalization and it’s a method of generating wealth,” Sutton explained.

But students said the program is also helping them become upstanding members of the community.

“The teachers, they motivate me and they’re hard on me because they know I can do better. And that’s what I like… don’t give it to me easy. I like challenges. So, by them pushing me to be the better me… can’t nobody stop me,” said Jaquincy Demoss.

BUCS is currently enrolling 9th and 10th graders with a passion for learning and workforce development.

The enrollment deadline is September 9.

For more information about BUCS and how to apply, contact Anthony Beckett, Dean of Culture at anthony@buildup.work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.