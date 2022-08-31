LawCall
Birmingham Public Works expected dozens of new trucks to help keep city clean

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve street clean-up for liter and debris.

Director of Public Works Josh Yates said they are expecting around eight new limb loader and picker trucks. He said those will help with limb and brush pick up after wind and rain storms.

They’re getting in around 12 new garbage trucks and just got council approval for new excavators, dozers and compactors for landfills.

These are all coming after the city approved around $7 million earlier this year for the garbage trucks and new cans, and $600,000 for the other new trucks. Yates said these upgrades are desperately needed.

“We have an older fleet,” Yates said. “We have an amazing equipment management shop, but the more time it is in the shop, the less time its on the road. With new trucks, they will be in the shop a lot less, so it will help keep us on the road longer.”

Yates said they are expecting most of the trucks by the end of the year, but it can take even longer because the trucks are being built as the city orders them.

