Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Officials tell WBRC that the county wide ambulance shortage is being made worse by an EMT shortage.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is experiencing the EMT shortage. The Birmingham Firefighters Association said the department is working on required overtime just to keep operating.

“The department is running on overtime,” Local 117 President Stephen Cook said. “Not every weekend, but quite often we have mandatory overtime where people are not volunteering for it, they are being held in order to keep the doors open.”

Cook said the department runs more calls than any other in the state, so this is tough on crews. But, the city isn’t that short when you look at numbers. They are budgeted for 670 employees and they are only short 16.

“That’s the problem,” Cook said. “We haven’t really increased our budget positions in 30 years, but since then, we have increased the services that we offer to include emergency transport without adding anybody to our budget.”

Cook said the current budget was before they added 18-19 ambulances, which was years ago. Cook said the city has taken away 20 fire truck driver positions since the pandemic from the budget, but those employee’s are still working, just now on ambulances.

“They have added 18-19 ambulances and we have to staff them, so we had to rob people off fire trucks,” Cook said. “Even if we were full, we could not effectively staff our budgeted positions.”

The city did give the department $800,000 this year for EMT recruitment efforts, but Cook said classes and training takes time, so it’ll be a while before new staff comes on.

“New paramedics get a $10,000 bonus and medics get $5,000 every year,” he said. Those bonuses are meant to recruit the employees we are losing the most of.”

Cook said they are working with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and City Council and he is optimistic they can help provide a solution.

“They are willing to have the conversation,” Cook said. “We are working right now with some of the city leadership on maybe working under an understanding.”

Cook said the city currently has 38 people in recruitment class and training. They will launch another class of 50 more later this year. He said once they are trained and on the job it will help, but it will likely still be a few more months.

