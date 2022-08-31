BCS and the City of Birmingham host literacy town hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and the City of Birmingham are teaming up with one goal in mind—to improve student literacy.

That’s why they’re hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday in hopes of improving your child’s reading skills.

Parents and caregivers will get to see the data showing where their students are struggling, and also learn strategies and techniques to help their children become better readers.

School and city leaders agree that Birmingham students need help improving their reading proficiency—especially third graders.

Starting next year, third graders who don’t pass the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, will be held back and forced to repeat third grade.

School and city leaders want to rally behind students, teachers and families supporting them in their efforts to get kids reading on grade level.

“43% were below grade level of third graders, and 41% of second graders were below reading grade level. That is a high number, and we need to do everything we can to rally around them,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“And research also tells us what happens to students when they are retained and the negative effects that that can have on them academically, and emotionally, and socially. And so, our goal at Birmingham City Schools is simply to ensure and to work to make sure that every single third grader will matriculate and move on to fourth grade reading on grade level,” said Chief Academic & Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools, Dr. Jermaine Dawson.

School leaders said every student who attends the meeting will go home with a book to read.

The meeting has ended, but it can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

