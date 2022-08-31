Adored Sweets: Decadent Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients:

10 tbsp unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups sugar

3/4 cup + 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs (cold)

1/2 cup all purpose flour

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Spray an 8″ square baking pan with cooking spray

Melt the butter, sugar, cocoa powder, & salt in a saucepan over medium heat stirring often until completely melted

Let cool slightly, then add the vanilla & eggs one at a time. Stir vigorously

When batter thickens, add the flour & beat with wooden spoon or spatula for 40 to 50 strokes.

Spread batter evenly in prepared pan

Bake brownies until edges are dry and middle is slightly under baked. It should bake for 20-22 minutes

Cool completely in pan before removing & cut into squares.

