LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

24-year-old woman killed in wreck in Adamsville

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman from Oakman, Alabama died as a result of a car wreck Monday morning.

Officials say Sara Llewellyn Littleton was driving along I-22 W near mile marker 83 around 2:30 a.m. when her car came to a stop in a lane. She was struck from behind by a vehicle and struck in the driver’s side by a third vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died the next day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
\
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Latest News

This fall during halftime of games, the Aggie Band is putting on a Michael Jackson themed show...
The Fairview HS Aggie Marching band is giving fans a thrill-er of a halftime show
The Fairview High School Aggie Band has 65 members under the direction of Nathan Kilgo. This...
Fairview HS Band
Marquis Brown is charged with attempted murder.
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham