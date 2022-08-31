18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit.
No word on any injuries.
Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area.
