18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit.

No word on any injuries.

3:31 PM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* CRASH INVOLVING AN OVERTURNED VEHICLE HAS CLOSED EXIT 128: AL 79/ Tallapoosa St on I-20/59 NB in Birmingham. Please seek an alternate route. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/C1tj6scdPo — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) August 31, 2022

Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area.

