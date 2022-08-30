Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor.

Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.

“This is where we were supposed to retire. At this home here,” Francine Commons said while sitting in the living room of her childhood home in Fairfield.

But the plans Commons and her husband dreamed of didn’t happen.

“Disappointment. Yea, disappointed,” she cried.

The couple was married for more than two decades but time stopped two years prior.

“He said Fran, Fran, I can’t breathe. So I had him to sit in this chair that I’m sitting in now… and then he stopped responding. He quit talking to us, then started turning blue,” Commons recalled.

She said by the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at their 56th Street home as her husband fell more ill.

“I asked them, ‘is the ambulance coming?’ They called on the radio wanting to know where the ambulance was. The fire department was told there was no ambulance available from Birmingham, Mountain Brook or Vestavia,” Commons said.

In an official Fairfield Fire Department report, a firefighter wrote, “checked several times for an ambulance: none available.”

Commons said the firefighters did all they could and carried her husband in the chair to her car. She drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Left behind, a shattered family, burdened with the question: What if?

“He put so much into the community and when he needed help it wasn’t there, that’s what you’re thinking,” WBRC’s Brittany Dionne asked.

“Right. Yes. Yes,” Commons cried.

Commons filed a complaint with the city.

Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny told WBRC the city did not have a contract with a private ambulance service and they depend on Jefferson County to fill the gap.

The director of the Jefferson County 9-1-1 emergency service, Donnie West, said dispatch will check with four different local services to see if they have an ambulance available but sometimes there isn’t one.

Officials claimed the issue was due to an EMT shortage.

A report called the Jeff Co. ambulance service “chaotic”, especially for those who lived in the western part of the county.

Commons said her husband gave back so much to the community that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin sent a letter to the family to offer his condolences.

The framed letter hangs on the wall in the Common’s home.

Commons says the memorial she created for her husband reminds her to keep fighting for the help all should have access to no matter where they live.

" Do you feel like if an ambulance would have been available your husband would still be here today,” Dionne asked.

“Yes,” Commons replied.

WBRC spoke with Mayor Penny further about options for Fairfield, he said the city wanted to have its own ambulance service but did not elaborate on how they planned to make that a reality.

Commons said officials needed to find the money to support subsidies to keep life-saving services in operation for all.

