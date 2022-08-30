Volunteers take to waterways to clean the Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 30, eight volunteers with Spire joined the Cahaba River Society to clean up portions of Birmingham’s watershed.

The Cahaba River services five counties in Alabama with drinking water. Crews took to canoes two-by-two and grabbed plastic bottles, aluminum cans, tires, and more out of the watershed.

The effort was a part of Spire’s annual Day of Good initiative. This company has worked with the Cahaba River Society in the past and felt the need to go back out and serve the community by cleaning its drinking water.

“The Cahaba River is just one of those that people use for their families, they fish in it, they kayak in it, and as we learn more about the impact of trash in our river system, the more we wanna get out and help,” said Spire Manager of Communications, Aaron Schmidt.

On Aug. 31, crews will head back out to the river and work on removing invasive species from the water banks.

For more information on the Cahaba River Society, click here.

