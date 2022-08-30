Telemundo to Launch in Birmingham on WBRC’s Newly Acquired LP Stations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that it will be launching the first-ever local Telemundo affiliation in the Birmingham market on August 31.

The Spanish-language Telemundo network will be available to watch over-the-air on WTBM channel 24.1, WBRC’s recently acquired Birmingham LP (low power) station. Following the initial over-the-air launch on WTBM/Birmingham, the Telemundo broadcast will also be distributed over-the-air on WJMY 25.1/Tuscaloosa, on cable providers, streaming platforms, and WBRC.com.

“WBRC and our parent company, Gray Television, are committed to serving all the audiences within the local communities we serve,” said Gray Television/Regional VP and WBRC/VP & General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “The Hispanic community is the third largest ethnic group in Birmingham, and the addition of Telemundo will help satisfy the growing appetite for Spanish-language syndicated programming, entertainment, national and local news.”

Telemundo is a top producer of original Spanish-language content in the US, producing over 3,000 hours of content per year ranging from scripted, reality, specials, sports, and more. Telemundo is a leader when it comes to connecting with audiences across all platforms through exclusive live events such as the FIFA World Cup, Olympics, Miss Universe, Latin Music Billboards, Chivas de Guadalajara, Premier League and Boxeo. Telemundo is home to the world’s most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup until 2026 and Summer Olympic Games through 2032.

