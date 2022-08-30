Shelby County needs substitute bus drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of school bus drivers across the country has been dropping which means the number of substitute bus drivers has dropped as well.

There are currently 24 sub bus drivers that try to cover 310 bus routes.

Some drivers are driving double routes to help with the lack of substitute drivers.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County said if one of the full-time bus drivers takes a sick or vacation day, without many substitutes bus drivers to fill those routes, it can cause major problems.

“We end up just having to not have the busses run and so that causes an inconvenience for our parents that depend on us daily to provide that transportation for their students,” Warner said.

That’s a last resort.

They have already had to cancel bus routes two weeks into school.

“The face of the matter is, we are really really struggling to find substitutes that can fill those open routes,” Warner said.

Substitute bus drivers get paid $84 a day for a morning and afternoon route and $42 a day for just one route.

“It is a bit of a lengthy involve process, you have to have your commercial drivers license there is some required training that you have to do with us as a district and then also with the state,” Warner said.

The next training is in October; Warner said this is the best way to get your foot in the door to becoming a full time bus driver.

For more information email wadams@shelbyed.org

