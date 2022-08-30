Shelby County EMA updates emergency operation plan

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Emergency Operation plan was updated this year due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency changing the guidelines in September of last year.

The emergency operation plan provides a structure and process the Shelby County EMA uses to respond to and recover from an event.

Shelby County EMA reviews the plan on a regular basis however, every two years they have to conduct an official review and update on the plan to stake holders and the county commission.

Michael Asdel, Director of Shelby County EMA, said the plan benefits the responsible organizations to respond efficiently and effectively in an event of disaster.

“Which benefits our citizens of Shelby County because if our response organization is clearly working with the guidelines, it will better serve our citizens,” Asdel said.

The updated plan went into effect this month.

