Red Mountain Expressway work could soon streamline your commute

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you travel Highway 31 to or from work your commute could soon be drastically improved. The Alabama Department of Transportation has been working on the Red Mountain Expressway Project for months and the popular road may soon have an additional lane for drivers.

ALDOT is creating an auxiliary lane between Highland Avenue and 21st street. This means the lane that you use to merge will actually be connected from one exit to the other.

ALDOT Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard says that particular portion sees heavy congestion both in the morning and early evening hours.

He believes the additional lane will be critical in limiting traffic.

Contractors will also work to add an additional exit lane at the University Blvd. exit.

Crews are working exclusively at night to limit the projects impact on the community, but a hefty amount of the work has already been completed.

“I think the contractor would love to, barring bad weather he would love to finish this year but he has until the Spring of 2023 to complete the project,” said Leonard.

Crews completed phase one of the project prior to the World Games. Once lanes are lengthened and exit work is complete, ALDOT will repave and re-stripe the road.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

