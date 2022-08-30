LawCall
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m.

Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

Any witnesses with information about the incident are asked to contact law enforcement,

