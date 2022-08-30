Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m.

Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

Any witnesses with information about the incident are asked to contact law enforcement,

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.