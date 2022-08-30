LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a man and a woman in relation to an unsolved homicide from 2000.

On April 23, 2000, Opelika police and rescue personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive 4-month-old child in the 400 Block of Raintree Street.

Responders found Jarquavious Hughley dead upon arrival, who at the time, was in the care of his mother Tomeika Hughley, and her associate, Bobby Beaty.

An autopsy was performed by the state’s medical examiner who ruled the manner of death to be homicide. At the time of the incident, no charges were filed.

Detectives reviewed the facts they had with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and found sufficient evidence to present the case to a Lee County Grand Jury. In April of 2022, the case was presented to the Lee Co. Grand Jury who returned an indictment against 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty, charging them each with murder.

After the indictment, the U.S. Marshals arrested Beaty in Opelika on August 3, 2022, and Hughley in Dayton Beach, FL where she was extradited back to Alabama on August 27, 2022.

In addition to the murder charged, Hughley also faces a pending, unrelated charge of chemical endangerment of a child from a separate case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Hector Medina-Grajeda
Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Latest News

north texas gunslingers
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Lake Charles man arrested after shots fired call near 11th Street and Enterprise Boulevard.
Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health