Jasper bomb threats, 14-year-old suspect in custody

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police Department says around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 they were notified of a bomb threat at Walker Baptist Medical Center. JPD along with Jasper Fire and Rescue and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene to secure the buildings.

During an investigation, JPD learned of other threats called in at a fast food restaurant in Sumiton and at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

The suspect in all three threats was determined to be a 14-year-old student at a county school. They are currently in a juvenile detention center awaiting charges, according to JPD.

JPD says there is currently no threat to the public.

“I appreciate the hard work from our officers and investigators, as well as the assistance from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office,” said Jasper Police Chief J. C. Poe. “Our patrol officers did an outstanding job of responding to the hospital and locking everything down. I’m glad we were able to bring this to a close and identify a suspect so quickly.”

