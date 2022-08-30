Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit.

All Eastbound lanes are currently closed.

Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/

*UPDATE* Only I-20/59 NB is closed https://t.co/8pRu5aqp4r — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) August 30, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.