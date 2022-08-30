Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit.
All Eastbound lanes are currently closed.
Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.