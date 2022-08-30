LawCall
Inflation sparking boom in secondhand clothes shopping

Thrift stores seeing more business with high inflation
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prices of goods are still higher than many would like and it’s caused local thrift and clothing re-sale stores to see a boom in customers.

Birmingham’s Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores have seen a 45% increase in sales over the last 18 months. Sgt. Lee Hammonds said they believe the increase is inflation and pandemic related, with more people are trying to cut back on their spending.

Sozo Trading Company in Avondale has seen an increase in sales 35% compared to last year. They said it’s because of inflation, thrifting increasing in popularity and and an emphasis on higher quality items.

But, the stores do more than offer gently used clothes and furniture. They also can get you a tax break when you donate and benefit the community and crew working.

“The men in our rehabilitation centers, when we get in those items, they get it ready to be produced and it goes to our stores during the work therapy portion of our rehabilitation program,” Sgt. Hammonds said. “Then, it goes to the store and someone buys that and it saves them money. Then, they get it for their family and then the proceeds of that go back to the very men who produced it.”

Hammonds said they are always accepting donations and the money from the thrift stores is how they fund the Rehabilitation Program.

