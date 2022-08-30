How you can better protect your baby from a sleep related death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children die each year in their sleep according to the Center for Disease Control. That is one of the many reasons why the Alabama Department of Public Health is sharing tips and guidance on how you can protect your child from that very tragedy.

Health experts are stressing the ABCs of safe sleep. The ”A” stands for alone. There should be nothing but the baby on the sleep surface. The “B” represents the back, which is what every child should sleep on and lastly, the “C” stands for crib because you should always return your child to their own sleep area to limit the chances of a tragedy.

“Every death Is just a complete tragedy. This is something that is a feeling that can never be understood, or replaced because this is every family’s worst nightmare,” said ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield

Dr. Stubblefield and the ADPH team are now working to raise awareness on proper sleeping techniques, as well as combat common misconceptions.

“A lot of parents worry that babies that are spitting up that they will some how strangle or become choked and the research shows that is not the case.”

Dr. Stubblefield says that spit up is often falling back down the esophagus, and into the stomach. This doesn’t harm your child, but even acts of love and affection like sleeping with your kids can be deadly.

“Babies need their own sleep surface and they always need to put on their back to make sure we reduce the risk of sleep related deaths.”

ADPH has partnered with the Cribs for Kids program to help every baby in Alabama sleep safer. ADPH Perinatal Coordinator Cathy Nichols oversees the aid efforts in Birmingham, and believes the partnership is saving lives.

“Over 900,000 cribs have been provided. In Alabama alone, just for 2022 we are probably close to 250 cribs provided,” said Nichols.

If you need a crib for your infant or know someone who might, you can fill out a referral form by clicking here.

