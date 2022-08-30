LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

How you can better protect your baby from a sleep related death

The Alabama Department of Public Heath is raising awareness on proper safety tips
Raising awareness for safe sleep for infants
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children die each year in their sleep according to the Center for Disease Control. That is one of the many reasons why the Alabama Department of Public Health is sharing tips and guidance on how you can protect your child from that very tragedy.

Health experts are stressing the ABCs of safe sleep. The ”A” stands for alone. There should be nothing but the baby on the sleep surface. The “B” represents the back, which is what every child should sleep on and lastly, the “C” stands for crib because you should always return your child to their own sleep area to limit the chances of a tragedy.

“Every death Is just a complete tragedy. This is something that is a feeling that can never be understood, or replaced because this is every family’s worst nightmare,” said ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield

Dr. Stubblefield and the ADPH team are now working to raise awareness on proper sleeping techniques, as well as combat common misconceptions.

“A lot of parents worry that babies that are spitting up that they will some how strangle or become choked and the research shows that is not the case.”

Dr. Stubblefield says that spit up is often falling back down the esophagus, and into the stomach. This doesn’t harm your child, but even acts of love and affection like sleeping with your kids can be deadly.

“Babies need their own sleep surface and they always need to put on their back to make sure we reduce the risk of sleep related deaths.”

ADPH has partnered with the Cribs for Kids program to help every baby in Alabama sleep safer. ADPH Perinatal Coordinator Cathy Nichols oversees the aid efforts in Birmingham, and believes the partnership is saving lives.

“Over 900,000 cribs have been provided. In Alabama alone, just for 2022 we are probably close to 250 cribs provided,” said Nichols.

If you need a crib for your infant or know someone who might, you can fill out a referral form by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Red Mountain Expressway work could soon streamline your commute
Shelby Co. updates emergency operations plan
Shelby County EMA updates emergency operation plan
Bus driver shortage causing problems in Shelby Co.
Shelby County needs substitute bus drivers
Tarrant Police Chief talks about 2-year-old who was shot
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults in custody