Hoover expanding public transportation bus service

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around in Hoover is going to be easier for those of you riding the bus. The city is expanding bus service to keep up with the growing demand.

To put things in perspective, in 2021 from January to December, 17,791 people rode the bus in Hoover, while in 2022 from January to July, 10,598 people rode the bus.

They still have to figure in the numbers from July to December.

Maxx Transit leaders are guessing the numbers in 2022 will surpass the numbers from 2021 by the end of the year.

Hoover administrator Allan Rice said two main lines are provided by Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA).

“One runs down Highway 31 from downtown, turns and goes back up Lorna Road, and then returns on Highway 31,” Rice said. “The other travels in and out of Highway 280.”

Since installing bus stops, more people have been riding, and right now, the city is having conversations with the BJCTA about last mile services and micro transit services.

“Instead of always seeing a very large bus running a fixed route, it’s going to be more helpful if people can move from a hub out into a spoke,” Rice said. “Maybe get from an established bus stop to their actual place of employment, or to their actual shopping destination.”

Rice says the new types of transportation services are essential to develop their workforce here in Hoover.

“We have business that need workers, and workers that need to be able to get to work,” Rice said.

This is the next layer of public transportation for the city.

