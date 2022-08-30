LawCall
Goodwater woman killed in car crash

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor.

Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 9 about 5 miles north of Ashland.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

