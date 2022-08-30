LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. expected to play later this season

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teammates and coaches are sharing positive thoughts for Brian Robinson, Jr. The NFL rookie and former Crimson Tide running back was shot August 28 in an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said that he’s spoken to Robinson and that he is doing well after being shot twice in his lower extremities. Saban said doctors said he may even still play this season.

“B Rob is doing really, really well, I think he is doing well,” Saban said. “They think he may even be able to come back and play at some point this season, so we are hopeful for that.”

Washington Commander’s Head Coach Ron Rivera said the news from doctors is positive, but he’s not going to rush Robinson back on the field. “It’s just a matter of time before he’s back out here. There is no timeline, but as I said everything was very positive.”

Teammates just hope he recovers.

“I just started praying for him and his recovery not just physically but mentally,” Commander’s Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin said.

“You hear that news and you’re like ‘OK, this isn’t even football anymore, someone was shot’,” Commander’s Quarter Back Carson Wentz said. “I think everyone definitely feels for Brian and again, it is a wake up call that there are a lot of things in our world that are sad and unfortunate and things wrong in our society.”

Police said two suspects fled the scene and officers recovered a firearm nearby, but no arrests have been made. Police said Robinson fought attackers back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

Fairfield woman says there was no ambulance for dying husband
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
Thrift stores seeing more business with high inflation
Inflation sparking boom in secondhand clothes shopping
Fairfield woman says there was no ambulance for dying husband
Fairfield woman says there was no ambulance for dying husband
Thrift stores seeing more business with high inflation
Thrift stores seeing more business with high inflation