First Alert for scattered showers and storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are tracking a weak cold front to our north this morning that’s producing showers and some storms in parts of Tennessee. This cold front will slide into our area late this morning and into the afternoon hours giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover increasing ahead of the front. We are even tracking a few showers in far northwest Alabama. It remains warm and muggy ahead of the cold front with most of us in the low to mid 70s. I would plan for a mostly dry morning, but showers and storms could push into northwest Alabama between 9-11 AM. Storms that develop will push to the southeast over time. I can’t rule out a strong storm or two. The main threats today will be heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. The severe threat across Central Alabama remains low, but it’s not zero. Our weather models are showing stormy conditions across Central Alabama between 11 AM - 5 PM. I think most of us will end up dry by 6 PM and afterwards. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 80s with a few spots in the lower 90s before the showers and storms move through. Once the storms push out, we will likely see a partly sunny sky with temperatures cooling down into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 6-7 PM. Winds will start from the southwest at 5-10 mph and change to the northwest this evening as drier air filters into the state. Make sure you monitor the weather app for weather updates throughout the day as we track showers and storms across the area.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to see lower humidity tomorrow and especially on Thursday. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 70s. Dew points are forecast to drop tomorrow afternoon as dry air filters in from the north. With dew points dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s, it will feel nice and comfortable outside. It will still remain hot though. Highs tomorrow are forecast to climb near 90°F with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph. Dry air heats up quickly in the afternoon hours and can cool quickly at night. Temperatures will likely trend cooler Thursday morning with most of us waking up into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is also looking like a nice afternoon with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 90s. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday night, but we’ll stay dry. The weather is looking great for the UAB and Samford football games Thursday evening. Plan for temperatures in the 80s around kickoff with dry conditions.

Storms Return Friday: Southerly flow will likely return by the end of the week. Humidity values and cloud cover will likely increase across Central Alabama Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms should develop on Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance to see rain Friday will likely occur along and south of I-20. Rain chances around 40%. We could see a few showers for high school football games Friday evening, so just make sure you monitor the weather app. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. Highs Friday will likely climb near 90°F.

Unsettled Weekend: The latest weather models are showing a wet setup across Alabama over the weekend unfortunately. An upper-level disturbance will likely stall across the region helping to produce scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. We will likely stay cloudy over the weekend with a 60% chance for scattered storms. The main threats over the weekend are heavy rainfall and lightning. We’ll have to monitor the forecasts closely since many people will be outside for Labor Day Weekend. I can’t rule out some wet weather for both the Alabama and Auburn football games. The good news about the wet setup is that temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the mid 80s. If it trends wetter, high temperatures could end up even cooler. We will make adjustments on the weekend forecast as we inch closer to the holiday weekend. The wet weather pattern will likely continue on Labor Day with rain chances continuing at 60%.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean today. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a high chance for a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. It is forecast to move to the west-northwest and remain northeast of Puerto Rico by this weekend. Models continue to support development with this low, and it could be our next named storm. Most of the models keep this system out in the Atlantic over the next seven days. No tropical concerns for the United States over the Labor Day Weekend. The second tropical wave is just off the African coast in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. I doubt this tropical wave will impact the United States at this point. We will watch it though! Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th. Let’s hope it remains quiet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.