LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears the dating scene for dolphins looks a lot like that of humans.

In a new study, scientists found the marine mammals share the concept of “wingmen” with their human counterparts.

Researchers analyzed the social structure of bottlenose dolphins and found males of the species team up to help each other find mates.

The teams allow the male dolphins to spend more time with their female dolphin of choice, increasing the likelihood of a connection.

Like any good “bromance,” the bonds between male dolphins also create social ties that have long-term benefits for the male dolphins, researchers said

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Hector Medina-Grajeda
Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Latest News

Kesha Tate
Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident
Dale Everett Newman charged with Domestic Violence.
Former Birmingham officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for domestic violence in Shelby Co.
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories