Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today.

Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers.

For 100 days, church members have been praying on their rosaries to end violence.

Chief Thurmond was solemn when he spoke to them and said it has been difficult to witness the growing gun violence problem.

“It is just sad to watch as a community, watch our community destroy itself from within,” said Chief Thurmond.

Chief Thurmond says it will take a team effort for the community to begin to see change.

“Look at how many people attend church, religious institutions or have faith anymore. I don’t think those numbers are what they used to be. I don’t think the pews are packed, and that is a problem because they don’t see and understand. They don’t have the love in their heart, they don’t have the morals they don’t have the respect for mankind.”

Church leaders recognize our community has a problem, and they say everyone must step up to face it.

“We put more reverence in a gun, than people’s lives. People are dying every day from gun violence,” said one church Deacon.

Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed the issue in Tuesday’s city council meeting, stressing that changes to the law are necessary if we want less violence.

“As long as these types of guns are allowed on the streets, the carnage we see, the pain we see from our citizens who’ve lost loved ones. The ease and access to guns like these on our streets. We cannot solve this alone at a local level,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin revealed in the council meeting on Tuesday that BPD has confiscated more than 700 guns this year alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.