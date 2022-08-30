LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas found more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of baby wipes on Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.

A CBP officer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge stopped a tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of baby wipes for secondary inspection. Drug-sniffing dogs then made the discovery of 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling 1,532 pounds.

CBP seized the drugs. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Hector Medina-Grajeda
Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Latest News

Kesha Tate
Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident
Dale Everett Newman charged with Domestic Violence.
Former Birmingham officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for domestic violence in Shelby Co.
Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Source: WBRC video
Cahaba River cleanup
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water