LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Wreck on I-22 West, 2 lanes blocked

Wreck on I-22 W
Wreck on I-22 W(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-car wreck is causing delays on I-22 W this morning about a mile and a half before the West Jefferson exit.

Its unclear if there are any serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games...
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

Latest News

Oak Mountain schools closed early due to emergency road repairs on Cahaba Valley Road.
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community dismiss early
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue...
Crash closes lanes of I-65 NB near mile marker 271
US280 WB @ MP5.0 at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills.
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
Road project impact on Alabama football games