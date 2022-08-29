LawCall
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police say the body of a four-week-old baby was found Monday at a motel in Cullman.

Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon.


The family had been living there for about a month.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

