Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police say the body of a four-week-old baby was found Monday at a motel in Cullman.

Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon.

The family had been living there for about a month.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

