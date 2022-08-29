One killed in early morning crash in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a two car crash in Trussville on August 28.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive around 7:20 a.m.

Although not identified, police say the victim was a 37-year-old female. Another person was taken to UAB Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.