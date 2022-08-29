LawCall
One killed in early morning crash in Trussville

Although not identified, police say the victim was a 37-year-old female.
Although not identified, police say the victim was a 37-year-old female.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a two car crash in Trussville on August 28.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive around 7:20 a.m.

Although not identified, police say the victim was a 37-year-old female. Another person was taken to UAB Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

