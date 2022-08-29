LawCall
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek Hoover

Patton Creek in Hoover.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion.

Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.

Jefferson County crews are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.

People can sign up for overflow warning notifications by following this link. And, if you want to report an overflow call 205-942-0681.

