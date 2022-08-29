Highest paying jobs in Anniston for high school graduates

(STACKER) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#10. Postal service mail carriers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $53,300

#326 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $53,180

Employment: 333,570

- Metros with highest average pay:

Modesto, CA ($57,160)

Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#9. Postal service clerks

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $54,820

#82 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $51,200

Employment: 86,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

Florence, SC ($59,360)

Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $56,950

#506 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#7. Food service managers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $59,150

#232 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $61,000

Employment: 197,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $59,960

#482 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#5. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $63,180

#327 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#4. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $65,560

#301 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

Napa, CA ($92,620)

#3. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $65,840

#372 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

- Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#2. Insurance sales agents

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $74,220

#66 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $69,100

Employment: 409,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#1. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL

Annual mean salary: $78,970

#176 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

Salinas, CA ($110,180)

North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

