Highest paying jobs in Anniston for high school graduates
(STACKER) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
#10. Postal service mail carriers
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $53,300
- #326 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,180
- Employment: 333,570
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Modesto, CA ($57,160)
- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#9. Postal service clerks
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $54,820
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,200
- Employment: 86,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
- Florence, SC ($59,360)
- Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $56,950
- #506 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#7. Food service managers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $59,150
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,000
- Employment: 197,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $59,960
- #482 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,120
- Employment: 240,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#5. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $63,180
- #327 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,800
- Employment: 599,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#4. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $65,560
- #301 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,500
- Employment: 1,278,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
- Napa, CA ($92,620)
#3. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $65,840
- #372 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,100
- Employment: 475,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#2. Insurance sales agents
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $74,220
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,100
- Employment: 409,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#1. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
- Annual mean salary: $78,970
- #176 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $74,410
- Employment: 114,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
