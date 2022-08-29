Former UAB student-athlete pleads guilty, sentenced in UAB student’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student-athlete pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after his conviction was vacated following a judge’s ruling of juror misconduct in the original capital murder trial.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington with a pistol in December 2020.

Stephens was found guilty in his original trial, but that verdict and sentence were vacated, according to court records and an order filed on July 5, 2022.

According to court records, Stephens pleaded guilty to murder on August 29, 2022. He was sentenced to 25 years.

Destiny Washington (Natasha Brown)

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

It’s believed Washington was meeting Stephens to sell some earbuds.

