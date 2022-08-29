First Alert for hot and mostly dry conditions Monday Matt Daniel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are finishing out the month with hot weather across Central Alabama. Temperatures this morning are a few degrees above average with most of us in the low to mid 70s. There’s a low chance to see patchy fog this morning, so your morning commute looks decent. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We have a cold front to our northwest that will move through our area tomorrow evening giving us an increasing threat for showers and thunderstorms. Today’s rain chance is looking isolated at best. We will likely see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is close to 100°F. Just make sure you drink plenty of water if you plan on working outdoors today. Rain chances today remain low at 20%. I think the best chance to see a stray shower or storm will likely occur in northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. If you plan on being out this evening, most of us will end up dry with temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 80s around 7-8 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the increasing chances for showers and storms tomorrow. A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Tuesday evening giving us a 60% chance for scattered storms. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will start out from the southwest at 5-10 mph and change to the northwest by the evening hours. Clouds will likely increase tomorrow afternoon with showers and storms moving in from the northwest. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Storms that develop tomorrow will likely develop in northwest Alabama and move to the southeast. Models are hinting that our best chance to see storms will end up between Noon and 7 PM. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely climb near 90°F. Heat index values will end up close to 100°F before the storms move through. If you don’t see rain tomorrow, you’ll likely remain dry for the majority of the work week.

Lower Humidity Wednesday into Thursday: Once the weak cold front moves through our area Tuesday night, humidity levels will begin to drop across the northern half of the state. Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly dry with morning temperatures near 70°F and highs approaching 90°F. Areas north of Birmingham will end up mostly sunny while areas farther south will stay partly cloudy. There’s an outside chance a stray shower or storm could develop in our far southern counties Wednesday. Areas that have an outside chance for an isolated shower or storm includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower Wednesday, but the majority of us will end up dry. You’ll notice the drier conditions Thursday as dew points drop. Thursday morning will feel nice with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll stay hot in the afternoon hours, but the heat index values will end up lower. Highs on Thursday will end up in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Moisture Returns By the End of the Week: The stalled front to our south will likely lift northwards as a warm front giving us increasing moisture levels Friday and into the weekend. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will climb into the 40% range over the weekend with scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a super wet weekend, but I would plan for the chance to see afternoon or evening showers and storms. Temperatures over the weekend could end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas for tropical development. The system moving in the western Caribbean has a low chance to form. The tropical wave is very disorganized and has limited time to form before it interacts with Central America. Most of our models show little to no development. The main area to watch is the tropical low spinning in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Models do support development as it moves to the west-northwest. It could end up close to the Bahamas by this weekend and early next week. Uncertainty remains high regarding if it will impact the United States. A lot of models show this storm curving out in the Atlantic, but it’ll be something to watch. I think Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina coastline should watch it carefully. No immediate threats at this point. The other two disturbances in the Atlantic have a low chance to form and will unlikely impact the United States. Hurricane season peaks around this time of the year and comes to an end on November 30th.

