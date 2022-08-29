Fight leaves UA student with minor injuries after they were stabbed or cut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student has minor injuries following a fight with another student early Monday morning on campus.

University of Alabama Police officers were called around 3 a.m. to investigate a fight between two students.

Officers said the students were involved in a physical altercation, during which one of the students was stabbed or cut. The student has minor injuries.

Both the students and several witnesses were located and interviewed by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Issues of self-defense were claimed in this case, and at this time, no arrests have been made, according to officers.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for an evaluation of any appropriate charges.

