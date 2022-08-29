LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Fight leaves UA student with minor injuries after they were stabbed or cut

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student has minor injuries following a fight with another student early Monday morning on campus.

University of Alabama Police officers were called around 3 a.m. to investigate a fight between two students.

Officers said the students were involved in a physical altercation, during which one of the students was stabbed or cut. The student has minor injuries.

Both the students and several witnesses were located and interviewed by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Issues of self-defense were claimed in this case, and at this time, no arrests have been made, according to officers.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for an evaluation of any appropriate charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

Latest News

Hector Medina-Grajeda
Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend
Patton Creek in Hoover.
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
Anthony Lewis Sherrod
68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months
Carlos Stephens
Former UAB student-athlete pleads guilty, sentenced in UAB student’s death