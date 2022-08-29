LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games...
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

Latest News

A video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and his team.
Video shows Schumer and team running during Capitol riot (no sound)
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults in custody