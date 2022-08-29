Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire.

The post says that the community has been generous and has been donating money and offering to lend a hand to Trimble.

“Cullman County is special, very unique because of the relationship between our citizens and law enforcement. The community’s response to the tragedy is just another example of this,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “We are thankful no one was hurt and we will help Deputy Trimble get through this any way we can.”

The post adds that anyone who would like to make a donation to Deputy Trimble, they are urged to visit any Cullman Branch of Premier Bank of the South where a special account has been set up. All proceeds in the account will be for Trimble and his family.

