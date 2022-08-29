LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

Cullman County Sheriff's Office
Cullman County Sheriff's Office
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire.

The post says that the community has been generous and has been donating money and offering to lend a hand to Trimble.

“Cullman County is special, very unique because of the relationship between our citizens and law enforcement. The community’s response to the tragedy is just another example of this,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “We are thankful no one was hurt and we will help Deputy Trimble get through this any way we can.”

The post adds that anyone who would like to make a donation to Deputy Trimble, they are urged to visit any Cullman Branch of Premier Bank of the South where a special account has been set up. All proceeds in the account will be for Trimble and his family.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games...
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

Latest News

Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. preview game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. preview game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Alabama coach Nick Saban previews game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Alabama coach Nick Saban previews game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults in custody