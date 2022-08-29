Date Knight Dining: Peach cobbler cheesecake parfait

Peach cobbler cheesecake parfait

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

1 c sugar

1 stick of butter

Vanilla

1 c heavy whipping cream

1 c of white chocolate chips

1 package of Graham crackers

2 peaches peeled and sliced

1 c brown sugar

Salt

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Directions:

Over low heat, melt the white chocolate. Add the melted white chocolate to the cream cheese with ¾ of sugar, combine and place in the refrigerator for at least 45 minutes to chill.

Crush the package of Graham crackers. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Combine the crushed Graham crackers with the melted butter and 4 tablespoons of sugar.

Set aside.

In a skillet add brown sugar, peaches, vanilla, Cinnamon, sugar, 1 tablespoon of butter. Cook over medium heat until brown sugar is dissolved and begins to thicken.

In a large wine glass or small serving dish, add the Graham cracker to the bottom. Gently pack the crust. Stir your cream cheese mixture to loosen it, and add it atop of the Graham cracker crust. Top with your peaches, place in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes to allow parfait to set.

In a bowl, combine the heavy whipping cream and remaining sugar. Whip until soft peaks form.

Once it is time to serve, top with the whipped cream, grab a spoon and enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.