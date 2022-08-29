Bond set at more than $3M for Leeds man after drug raid

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Leeds recovered drugs, a gun and cash in a bust on August 26.

Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 8000 block of Charles Barkley Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Inside the home officers found methamphetamines, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, xanax, oxycodone, suboxone, Glock 34C with a magazine drum and money.

Leeds authorities found drugs, a gun and cash at a home on Charles Barkley Avenue. (Leeds PD)

Desmond Lamar Campbell, also known as Desmond Lamar Pearson, is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, 2 charges for Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamines, 4 charges for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. His bond is set at $3.145 million.

