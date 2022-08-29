LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Zoo receives accreditation from The Association of Zoos & Aquariums

Birmingham Zoo gets accreditation
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced it received accreditation from the The Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The zoo has been accredited by AZA for around 16 years and is the only zoo in the state to hold the recognition. The standards held by AZA are considered the Gold standard.

President and CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn, said staff is always looking for the next step and ways to get better.

Renewing the accreditation consisted of an application hundreds of pages long plus a visit from AKA. Crews examined areas such as animal care, veterinary services and finance management.

“They tour the facility, they meet the staff, they open every door, they look under every rock, they do everything they can to get the best picture of the Birmingham zoo,” said Pfefferkorn.

With the accreditation, central Alabama has access to national programs, professionals and grant money.

“That we do the best we can for the animals in our care. By meeting these standards it means we are doing the best we can,” said Pfefferkorn.

The accreditation is goo for the next five years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

Latest News

Birmingham Zoo gets accreditation
Birmingham Zoo gets accreditation
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. preview game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. preview game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Alabama coach Nick Saban previews game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics
Alabama coach Nick Saban previews game one against Utah State SOURCE: UA Athletics