Birmingham Zoo receives accreditation from The Association of Zoos & Aquariums

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced it received accreditation from the The Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The zoo has been accredited by AZA for around 16 years and is the only zoo in the state to hold the recognition. The standards held by AZA are considered the Gold standard.

President and CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn, said staff is always looking for the next step and ways to get better.

Renewing the accreditation consisted of an application hundreds of pages long plus a visit from AKA. Crews examined areas such as animal care, veterinary services and finance management.

“They tour the facility, they meet the staff, they open every door, they look under every rock, they do everything they can to get the best picture of the Birmingham zoo,” said Pfefferkorn.

With the accreditation, central Alabama has access to national programs, professionals and grant money.

“That we do the best we can for the animals in our care. By meeting these standards it means we are doing the best we can,” said Pfefferkorn.

The accreditation is goo for the next five years.

