LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville

Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville
Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on August 28, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. So far, no word on what led to this homicide.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games...
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Is student loan forgiveness best use of taxpayer money?
Is student loan forgiveness best use of taxpayer money?
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Although not identified, police say the victim was a 37-year-old female.
One killed in early morning crash in Trussville