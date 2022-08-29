Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on August 28, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. So far, no word on what led to this homicide.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Homicide Investigation underway in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue Southwest.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/YoUzZaQQsO — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 29, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.