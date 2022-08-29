Bessemer PD: 33-year-old woman found shot to death in car outside her home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a running vehicle outside her home early Sunday morning.

33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas was found just before 6 a.m. in a car in front of her house in the 3300 block of Ave C. Police say Cardenas had been shot and the car was still running. They believe it was a domestic incident.

No suspects are in custody.

