Bessemer PD: 33-year-old woman found shot to death in car outside her home

(WDAM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a running vehicle outside her home early Sunday morning.

33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas was found just before 6 a.m. in a car in front of her house in the 3300 block of Ave C. Police say Cardenas had been shot and the car was still running. They believe it was a domestic incident.

No suspects are in custody.

